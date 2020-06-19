New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hits back at Former National Congress president Rahul Gandhi for asking the accountability for the loss of the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel during the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh, saying that the Congress MP goes to JNU and sit "with those who celebrated the death of our soldiers".

"Whenever a military challenge arises in front of India, at the same time this man questions the army. No wonder he goes to JNU and sits with those who celebrate the death of our soldiers," Rijiju tweeted in response to Gandhi's question on who is responsible for sending Indian army personnel unarmed.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress MP tweeted a video titled 'Kaun Zimmedar hai?' (Who is responsible for this).

In the video, he said: "Brothers and sisters, the Chinese troops have committed a massive crime by attacking our soldiers. I want to ask the question that who sent these bravehearts without any weapons in the warzone and why? Who is responsible for this?"

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties, including the death of the commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off with Indian troops, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

