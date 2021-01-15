Kokrajhar, Jan 15 (PTI) A KLO militant was arrested from Assam's Kokrajhar district by a joint team of the Army and the police, defence sources said on Friday.

The Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) militant was apprehended at the Kalipukhuri village in Kokrajhar police station area on Thursday night, they said.

He has been identified as Pradip Roy alias Changma.

A 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine and six rounds of ammunition were seized from him.

The terror group demands a separate 'Kamtapur' nation, comprising parts of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Nepal. PTI

