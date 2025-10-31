Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Koregaon Bhima Commission, probing the January 1, 2018, violence near the memorial in Pune district, has issued a show-cause notice to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The notice has been issued in connection with an application filed by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar seeking the issuance of a bailable warrant against Thackeray.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Improves Slightly, AQI Now in 'Poor' Category (Watch Video).

Ambedkar had approached the commission earlier this year, claiming that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had written a letter to Thackeray when he was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 2020, alleging the violence was a conspiracy by certain right-wing groups.

Commission counsel Ashish Satpute informed that the probe panel issued the notice on Thursday and sought an explanation from Uddhav Thackeray on why the application filed by Prakash Ambedkar should not be allowed.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 31, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Probe Commision Notice mentioned that, "Whereas this Commission had issued notices against you (Uddhav Thackeray) as per the application filed by Prakash Ambedkar through his Advocate Kiran Kadam for production of certain documents on September 12, 25 and October 27, 2025 and you failed to respond to the same despite service thereof; And whereas, Prakash Ambedkar through his Advocate Kiran Kadam had filed an application for issuing a bailable warrant against you to secure your presence for the purpose of production of the said documents and the Commission was pleased to issue a notice requiring you to show cause as to why the said application should not be allowed."

"Therefore, you are directed to remain present either in person or through an authorised representative at the abovementioned address on 2nd December, 2025, at 11.00 AM and show cause as to why the said application should not be allowed."

Notice further reads, "If you fail to comply with this show cause notice, further action as permissible in law would be taken against you."

On January 1, 2018, violence broke out between two groups near the war memorial in Pune district during the bicentennial commemoration of the 1818 Battle of Koregaon Bhima. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)