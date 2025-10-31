Mumbai, October 31: The results for all eight Shillong Teer games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, and Khanapara Teer, will be released throughout the day today, October 31, 2025. The eagerly waiting participants of the Shillong Teer lottery can stay updated with the latest winning numbers and results on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com. Lottery enthusiasts can also refer to the Shillong Teer Live Result Chart below to view the winning numbers for October 31.

The Shillong Teer games take place at the Shillong Polo Stadium twice a day, from Monday to Saturday. It features two rounds, that are Round 1 and Round 2. No Teer matches are held on Sunday. Under the Shillong Teer umbrella, eight different games are conducted from morning till late evening, with results declared after both rounds are completed. These include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer Result, October 30, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

Shillong Teer Result on October 31, 2025: Where To Check Live Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants who are looking online for ways to check the Shillong Teer Result and are wondering where to check the winning numbers of Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai and other Teer games, we have you covered! Players of the Shillong Teer lottery can visit the websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com and check the winning numbers under "Shillong Teer Result for October 31, 2025" section. Here, the players will be able to find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 in the Shillong Teer Result Chart which are displayed below.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 50

Second Round - 76

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 18

Second Round - 41

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 82

Second Round - 77

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 02

Second Round - 47

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 86

Second Round - 35

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 14

Second Round - 51

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 25

Second Round - 61

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a lottery game centered around archery that attracts players not just from Shillong but also from nearby areas and across the Northeastern states. The origin of this game traces back to the traditional sport of the Khasi tribe. The game combines cultural heritage with the thrill of prediction. In the Shillong Teer lottery, participants have to choose numbers between 0 and 99 to place their bets. Later, expert archers compete in two sessions, Round 1 and Round 2, where they shoot arrows at a designated target. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Rich in Meghalaya’s cultural legacy, Shillong Teer artfully fuses the excitement of gambling with the precision and grace of archery.

