New Delhi, October 31: Delhi air quality showed a slight improvement on Friday morning but still remained in the "poor" category, with many areas experiencing clearer skies and better visibility compared to recent days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an AQI of 268, categorised as 'poor', as of 8 am on Friday. Yesterday, at the same time, the city's air quality was in the 'very poor' category, as the AQI recorded at 8 am was 352.

Several key monitoring stations also recorded improvement in the air quality. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 282, Aya Nagar 237, Burari Crossing 249, DTU 206, Dwarka Sector-8 288, IGI Airport 211, IHBAS Dilshad Garden 284, ITO 280, JLN Stadium 255, Nehru Nagar 270, Okhla Phase 2 255, Punjabi Bagh 293 and Patparganj 256 - all categorised as 'poor'. Delhi Air Quality: Minimum Temperatures Will Fall From November 1, Pollution Will Increase; Next Phase of GRAP May Be Implemented Soon, Says IMD.

AQI Now in ‘Poor’ Category in National Capital

#WATCH | Delhi | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around ITO recorded at 309 in the 'Very Poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/9mJ7uNjskR — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

Some stations also recorded 'moderate' air quality, as the AQI reported at CRRI Mathura Road was 198, Chandani Chowk 194 and Lodhi Road 199, as of 8 am. However, several areas of the city still recorded 'very poor' air quality. According to the CPCB, the AQI at Alipur was 303, Ashok Vihar 328, Bawana 349, Jahangirpuri 312, Mundka 317, Narela 316, Najafgarh 310, RK Puram 305, Rohini 323, Sirifort 318 and Wazirpur 355.

Earlier on Thursday, the monitoring stations at Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 408 and Vivek Vihar 415, categorised as 'severe' air quality, at the same time. Post-Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect. Delhi Air Quality: AQI Continues To Remain in ‘Very Poor’ Category in National Capital (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality. The decision, aimed at discouraging the use of private vehicles, will see parking charges double for off-road and indoor parking areas managed by the NDMC.

Additionally, the CAQM has prohibited the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered outside the national capital that remain non-compliant with BS-VI emission standards from November 1. According to the notification, non-BS-VI-compliant commercial goods vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi only until October 31, 2026. The Delhi government has already completed two consecutive cloud seeding operations as part of its robust air quality management strategy.