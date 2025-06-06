Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh's patron Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar died in a hospital here late last night, according to a statement on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, his former counterpart Ashok Gehlot and many other state leaders grieved the death of the community leader.

Also Read | How To Activate Your UAN Online? Step-by-Step Guide As EPFO Extends Activation Deadline to June 30, 2025.

Rolsahabsar had been getting treatment at the SMS Hospital here for the past few days. His last rites were performed on Friday.

Sharma paid his respects at Sangh Shakti Bhavan in Jhotwara, where Rolsahabsar's body was kept.

Also Read | Starlink Gets Key India Licence: Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Service Company Gets GMPCS Permit From DoT, Trial Spectrum To Be Issued in Coming Days.

Sharma said that Rolsahabsar devoted his life to inculcating good values and discipline in the young generation.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and BJP State President Madan Rathor also paid floral tributes to Rolsahabsar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)