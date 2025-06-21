London [United Kingdom], June 21 (ANI): Former Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) delivered a powerful and inspiring talk at the prestigious Oxford India Forum held at Oxford University, highlighting Telangana's exceptional growth story since its formation. Speaking on the theme 'Governing Innovation - A Telangana Case Study', KTR articulated how India's youngest state has emerged as a beacon of inclusive development, resilience, and economic transformation.

In his address, KTR emphasised that Telangana was not created by chance but was the result of decades of peaceful democratic struggle. He referred to it as "the most successful startup state of independent India" and proudly stated that Telangana has shown not only promise but also consistent delivery of development goals across sectors.

He underscored that the formation of the state in 2014 was the culmination of decades of aspiration, and in just a short span, it has transformed into a model state admired across India and globally.

KTR highlighted the impressive economic indicators that back Telangana's growth story. The state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown from Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 15 lakh crore, and its per capita income has surged from Rs 1.12 lakh to Rs 3.57 lakh. Telangana has risen from the 12th position in the national economic rankings to among the top in multiple sectors, including agriculture, industry, and technology.

However, KTR noted that Telangana's story goes beyond numbers and it is a tale of restoring dignity, empowering citizens, and building a resilient society.

He illustrated how bold and innovative decisions led to revolutionary transformations. He pointed to landmark achievements such as the Kaleshwaram Project, the world's largest lift irrigation project, which was completed in a record four years and has dramatically transformed the irrigation landscape, contributing to Telangana becoming the number one state in inland fisheries. He noted that Telangana has provided safe drinking water to all one crore households and eradicated fluorosis.

KTR also spoke of the immense strides Telangana has made in attracting global investments. Hyderabad, the state capital, is now home to the world's largest campuses of Amazon and other top global tech companies. The state also houses the world's largest innovation campus, T-Hub, which fosters thousands of startups. Telangana is also a global pharmaceutical hub, producing one-third of the world's vaccines.

KTR stressed the importance of legislative reforms such as the TS-iPASS, which guarantees industrial clearances within 15 days or grants automatic approvals, making Telangana the top state in India in the ease of doing business rankings by NITI Aayog. He attributed the state's success to shifting from personality-based governance to process-driven, institutionalised systems that ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

Speaking of agriculture, he highlighted the landmark initiative of directly depositing $9 billion into the accounts of 70 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the largest of its kind in the world. He described this as a conscious choice to empower farmers with financial autonomy, leading to a phenomenal rise in agricultural output, including a jump in paddy production from 68 lakh metric tons to 3 crore tons in under a decade.

During the fireside chat that followed, KTR responded to questions about his personal journey and political choices. He recounted how he left a promising career in the US to support the Telangana statehood movement led by KCR. He admitted that while politics is a challenging and often thankless field, it offers the unmatched reward of affecting meaningful change in people's lives.

On the question of replicating Telangana's success in other Indian states, KTR identified two crucial elements: visionary leadership with a clear sense of purpose, and a strong institutional framework that encourages cooperative federalism. He stressed the need for a 'big brother' role from the Union Government in helping states complement each other's strengths rather than compete destructively.

KTR also addressed the contentious issue of redistricting and regional disparities in India. He argued that basing the redrawing of Lok Sabha boundaries solely on population would unfairly penalise southern states like Telangana that have effectively implemented population control measures. Instead, he advocated for a GDP-based formula to reward high-performing states and ensure equitable representation in Parliament.

When asked about the future priorities if he were to serve as Chief Minister, KTR asserted that economic growth would be his foremost focus. He emphasised the need to continue attracting investments, creating jobs, and expanding the state's economic base while also ensuring welfare measures for vulnerable sections of society. He advocated for a balanced approach that combines growth with compassion, economic expansion paired with inclusive development in health, education, and social welfare.

KTR also addressed the question of women's participation in politics. He welcomed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and said the mandated one-third reservation would be a game-changer.

However, he expressed hope that the country could aim even higher. Acknowledging that women often bring more focus and discipline to leadership roles, he predicted that their increasing participation in politics would significantly accelerate India's progress.

At this global forum, KTR reiterated that he was not in Oxford to make a pitch, but to build partnerships. He said Telangana's journey is not just a geographic transformation but a blueprint for hope and aspiration that others could emulate. He invited institutions like Oxford to join hands with Telangana in scripting the next chapter of innovation and inclusive growth.

KTR added, "India is the future, and Telangana will continue to tell its story. This is not just a presentation; it's a promise. We authored a new chapter of Indian democracy, and we are ready to compete with the best in the world." (ANI)

