Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Friday said it has rolled out an employment drive in the Malda district of West Bengal, which is likely to benefit 2,250 artisan families.

The commission distributed 1,155 new-model charkhas, 435 silk charkhas, 235 readymade garment-making machines and 230 modern looms to the artisans, it said.

The beneficiaries include nearly 90 per centwomen artisans.

"Creating large-scale employment in West Bengal by strengthening the traditional cotton and silk industry has been the key focus of KVIC," chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

Reviving the closed units, boosting the existing industries and creating sustainable local employment will not only ensure financial self-sustainability, but also help further reinforce West Bengal in the areas of cotton, silk and garment manufacturing, he said.

The commission has already disbursed Rs 14 crore to strengthen 22 khadi institutions of Malda, he said.

Saxena said the employment activities launched in the state will bolster the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local'.

"Empowering the artisans with advanced machinery will speed up the production activities and ultimately add to their income. This will go a long way in reviving the old crafts of West Bengal," he said.

West Bengal is widely acclaimed for its muga, mulberry and tussar silk that has been a major artisanal activity for generations.

"KVIC has, for the first time, provided online sale platform to muslin fabric through its e-portal," the official added.

Saxena also urged institutions to explore new products like durries and blankets.

