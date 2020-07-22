Noida (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died on Wednesday allegedly after he fell off the fourth floor of an under-construction building accidentally in Greater Noida, police said.

The incident took place at the construction site of a residential tower under Bisrakh police station area, a senior official said.

"The child was playing near the building where his parents worked as labourers. The child followed them inside the building and reached the fourth floor but suddenly he fell down through the stairs of the under-construction building and died," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

There has been no complaint from the parents of the boy so far, he said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further proceedings are being carried out, he added.

