Leh, Dec 19 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur has directed the wildlife department to dispose within a month claims of compensation for loss of livestock and injury to people in attacks by wild animals.

He also said that in future such claims should be resolved within 15 days.

Mathur passed the directions at the first meeting of the Wildlife Board of the Union Territory of Ladakh, according to an official release.

Based on the consensus of Wildlife Board members, the LG agreed to take up with the Wildlife Institute of India the matter of rationalising boundaries of protected areas.

He directed the wildlife department to dispose pending cases regarding compensation claims within a month and to ensure that such cases are resolved within 15 days in the future, the release said.

He stressed the need for using technology to simplify the procedures of claiming ex-gratia.

Mathur approved a proposal to increase the compensation for death of people due to wild animal attacks.

He also advised the board to consider giving compensation for injury to livestock and damage to crops in attacks by wild animals.

