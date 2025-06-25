Leh, Jun 25 (PTI) A two-day Astro festival is being held in the Union Territory of Ladakh later this week, providing attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to explore the cosmos, an official said on Wednesday.

The maiden festival, being organised by the Department of Tourism, Leh in collaboration with Indian Institute of Astrophysics, will be held at University of Ladakh Campus on June 27 and 28, the official said.

Considered a pioneering initiative for the region, the official said the festival is designed to offer a unique blend of daytime academic engagement and captivating nighttime experiences to the participants.

Experts in the field are going to host seminars during the day, while evenings will be dedicated to star gazing sessions using telescopes, providing attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to explore the cosmos, the official said.

Chairing a preparatory meeting ahead of the festival, Leh Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh Donk directed the concerned departments to promptly implement their assigned tasks and provide necessary arrangements on time.

He emphasised on the importance of coordinated efforts for the festival's success.

