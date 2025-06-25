Will CBSE Hold Class 10 Board Exams Twice a Year From 2026? Here's Fact Check Along With Schedule and Results That Every Student Should Know

New Delhi, June 25: A viral claim circulating online states that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year starting in 2026, giving students two chances to appear for the exam within the same academic session. Claims on social media say that this is being done to ease exam pressure and offer students more opportunities to succeed.

This claim has now been confirmed by multiple credible sources, including ANI, PTI, and Sansad TV, citing an official CBSE press note dated June 25, 2025. This has also been confirmed by CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Wednesday (June 25, 2025). According to the new policy, students will have to appear for the first board exam in mid-February, which is mandatory. Those wishing to improve their marks or those who fail in up to three subjects can take a second exam in May. Results of the February exam will be declared in April, while the May exam results will be released in June. Importantly, internal assessments will only be conducted once in the academic year, and the same will be applicable to both exam attempts. CBSE Class 10 Board Exams to Be Held Twice-a-Year From 2026, Check Full Details.

Why the Change Was Made?

The reform is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes flexibility and reduces the pressure of high-stakes testing. The board has also made provisions for sportspersons, students from winter-bound schools, and children with special needs (CWSN) to treat the second exam as their main attempt if needed. CBSE has also hinted at further changes, including modular exams, dual-level papers, and a possible rollout of similar reforms for Class 12 in the future. CBSE Class 10 Board Exams: CBSE Approves Draft Norms To Conduct Class 10 Board Exams Twice a Year From 2026; First Phase in February-March, Second in May; Check Complete Details.

Therefore, the claim that CBSE will hold class 10 exams twice a year is true. CBSE will officially begin conducting Class 10 board exams twice a year starting in 2026, aiming to ease exam pressure and offer students more opportunities to succeed—without waiting an entire year to improve their performance.

