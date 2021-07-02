Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Lakshadweep administration on Friday ordered the shifting of officials from the education office at Kochi to the Directorate of Education at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep.

Rakesh Singhal, Director of Education of Lakshadweep said in the order that, "the Education officer, Kochi may relieve the officials with the direction to report before the undersigned within seven days."

The administration directed its Education Officer at Kochi to shift all the office materials like electronic equipment, furniture and files dealt with by these staff at Kochi to the Directorate of Education in the islands.

Last month, there had been an uproar against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel over the new reforms introduced by him, which many allege are against the interest of the islanders.People are protesting against the draft legislations like Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 among others.

Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020, is facing opposition over policies introduced by him from the people of the union territory and politicians, both from within Lakshadweep and the neighbouring state of Kerala. (ANI)

