Patna, Feb 21 (PTI) RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who recently returned to India after a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore last December, will be requested to virtually address the Grand Alliance (GA) mega rally in Purnea on February 25, party state president Jagdanand Singh said.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Singh stated that Prasad delivering an address will boost the morale of party workers.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: As Countdown To Holy Month of Fasting Begins, Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan 1444 Here.

"Our leader and party supremo Lalu Jee has returned to India after his kidney transplant surgery. Since, he cannot join Mahagathbandhan's Purnea rally physically, we would request him to virtually address the programme or send a video message for the party workers and masses on Feb 25," the RJD leader maintained.

The ruling Grand Alliance (GA), comprising seven parties, is gearing up for its February 25 rally in Purnea.

Also Read | Pakistan: Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Bashir Ahmad Peer From Kashmir Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Rawalpindi.

“Preparations for the rally are underway and senior leaders from all the seven parties, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, are scheduled to take part in the programme.

"We intend to expose the BJP's real intentions. They (BJP) have been fooling people with false promises. All they have done so far is spread communal violence and help their corporate friends make money, while the poor and middle class people suffered,” Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)