Patna, Jan 29 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam, officials said.

Prasad accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti reached the central agency's office around 11.05 am, they said.

Talking to reporters before entering the ED office, Bharati said, "Whenever any central agency calls our family members for questioning, we go there and cooperate with them and answer their all queries".

