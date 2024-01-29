Baniyani (Haryana) [India], January 29 (ANI): Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar visited his village Baniyani, Rohtak district on Sunday, and donated his ancestral home to the village authorities for the establishment of an e-library for children.

He also assessed the ongoing developmental work for fundamental progress in the village.

During the visit, Chief Minister Manoharlal handed over his ancestral home to the village, underlining his commitment to the region's growth.

"Today, I have come to my village, and this village is very special to me. In a way, my childhood has been spent here, and my education also took place in this village. I feel that the symbol my parents associated with my name here should contribute to the village. So today, I have given my house to the village, for a purpose. I have donated approximately 200 yards to my village," Chief Minister Manoharlal said.

A noteworthy announcement accompanied the visit as Chief Minister Manoharlal revealed plans for the establishment of an e-library within his ancestral residence.

"The goal is to establish an E-library for future generations, ensuring educational resources for children and youth of the village. After creating the library, if required, other uses can also be explored. This announcement brings me immense joy," CM Manoharlal said.

On Sunday the CM inaugurated E bus service in Panipat as well and said "We are committed to developing better resources so that the environment remains clean and the public gets comfortable travel facilities. Today, by inaugurating the city bus service in Panipat, he dedicated electric and air-conditioned buses to the service of the people of Haryana and himself enjoyed the bus journey. Passengers traveling in these buses will get the benefit of comfortable travel with facilities."

The Chief Minister also unveiled the newly constructed statue of Shri Shri 1008 Sant Durbalnath Ji Maharaj at Banso Gate in Karnal and paid obeisance to him.

In his statement the CM said "Saints and Mahatmas have always played an important role in uniting the society, creating values among the people and keeping them away from evil practices. Our effort is that the future generations should also connect with the thoughts of the saints and follow their ideals." (ANI)

