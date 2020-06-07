India News | Landlady Arrested for Killing 20-year-old Woman in Vishakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): A landlady has been arrested for allegedly killing a 20-year-old tenant woman here in Vishakhapatnam, police said on Sunday.

The police had recovered the body of 20-year-old deceased, Divya from her rented apartment in Akkayyapalem locality, Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.

According to the sources, the deceased was brutally tortured and killed by her house owner Vasantha. "Her (Divya's) post-mortem report revealed 33 injury marks on her body," they said.

Suspecting a foul play, the police took Divya's house owner Vasantha into custody and quizzed her about the matter.

While interrogating Vasantha revealed about her having indulged in illegal activity and wanted Divya to get involved in the same activity. In an apparent bid to force Divya into submission, Vasantha tortured her with heated kitchen items. (ANI)

