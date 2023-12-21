Cachar (Assam), [India], December 21 (ANI): Police seized a large quantity of areca nuts (Burmese Supari) in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday and arrested three people, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, approximately 1,000 kg of illegal areca nuts were hidden inside the secret chambers of a vehicle.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar District, said that, during the special operations against the transportation of illegal Burmese areca nuts at Digorkhal toll gate, a vehicle that tried to escape was detained.

During checking, the police team recovered approximately 1,000 kg of illegal areca nuts in secret chambers on the vehicle.

Moreover, one vehicle loaded with approximately 10 bags of suspected areca nuts was also recovered from a shop in the Gumrah Bazar area in an abandoned condition, said Numal Mahatta.

The police official also said that, in this connection, three people have been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

Last month as well, Cachar district police claimed to have seized about 20,000 kg of Burmese Supari (areca nuts) from the Assam-Mizoram border. (ANI)

