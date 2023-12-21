Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI): A pregnant woman named Anushiya Mayil who was airlifted by the Indian Air Force rescue team, delivered a baby at the Government Rajaji Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The pregnant woman who showed signs of labour was airlifted by a rescue team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) following an SOS message sent out by the family. Later she was brought to Madurai and admitted to the GRH maternity ward.

Indian Air Force helicopters are deployed for HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) missions in Tamil Nadu due to unprecedented rains from the past few days.

As heavy rains continued to batter the state, four passengers, including a pregnant woman & baby aged 1.5 yrs were winched up and taken safely to Madurai, stated an official release by the defence ministry.

Two people died in rain-related incidents on Wednesday in the Thoothukudi district, which is one of the four southern districts of Tamil Nadu that have been hit by the heavy rain in the past three days.

"Two people died during floods in Navalakshmipuram village of Thoothukudi district. Currently, the government is involved in the recovery of their bodies," said Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister EV Velu.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a 'Red' alert for Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tiruvaneli and Kanyakumari districts.

Due to this heavy rain, the rivers and lakes around Kovilpatti reached their full capacity and the water is overflowing from the lakes. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that he has instructed party cadres from the rain-affected districts to assist in the ongoing relief work.

The districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi and Kanyakumari were severely affected due to heavy rains on December 17 and 18. Many areas are flooded. As a part of this, rivers, lakes and ponds are overflowing due to continuous heavy rains in the surrounding areas of Tiruchendur. People of the area have reported that they are suffering without food and water for the last 3 days in eral village area of Thoothukudi district. NDRF teams are involved in rescuing the people affected areas of Srivaikundam using boats. (ANI)

