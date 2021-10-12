New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government over the lateral entry of 31 people from private sector into various central departments and demanded immediate rollback of the decision.

Congress SC department chairman Nitin Raut said such lateral entry recruitment is part of the BJP-RSS scheme to snatch the rights of the marginalised sections of society and to promote discrimination.

"We unequivocally condemn the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's systematic control tactics that enable discrimination and snatch away the opportunities from those who belong to the most marginalised communities. We are categorically against such lateral entry recruitment and strongly demand that the Modi government rolls back its decision," he said in a statement.

"We want to warn the citizens of India not to see these 31 lateral entries in isolation. This action is a part of a larger ill-willed scheme of BJP-RSS duo," he also said.

Raut said these two organisations are against the affirmative action policies ensured by the Constitution for the growth and development of all marginalised groups.

"The BJP-RSS want to capture all institutions - especially the leadership positions and wish to annihilate diversity in all spaces to ensure the hegemonic dominance of their regressive idea of Hindutva. They want to do this to overpower all other plural ideas of India," Raut alleged.

On October 8, the Centre had appointed 31 individuals from the private sectors at All India Service Group A level, including 3 joint secretaries, 19 directors and 9 deputy secretaries in various central ministries.

The Scheduled Castes Department of All India Congress Committee vociferously condemns the practice of 'lateral entry' in the top government administrative services by the Modi government because of its clear intent to reduce leadership role of people belonging from SC, ST and OBC communities, Raut said in a statement.

He said this BJP/RSS regime continuously appoints people through lateral entry because the reservation policy does not apply to lateral entry recruitment and directly recruiting private experts on top positions in the central ministries drastically reduces chances of people belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories of getting a promotion or occupying a leadership position.

It also reduces the total number of seats on which general recruitment is conducted each year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and reduction of the total number of seats is directly proportional to the total number of reserved seats for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Back Classes, he claimed.

