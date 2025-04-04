New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Lawyer for Justice forum on Friday wrote to National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) chairperson V Ramasubramanian regarding recent attack on Hindus and Hindu temple in West Bengal and urged him to take immediate action.

In a letter, Lawyer for Justice said that recent reports from across the state indicate an alarming rise in attacks on the Hindu community and vandalism of Hindu temples and pandals.

"We are writing to you with grave concern regarding the current situation in the state of West Bengal, where the human rights of Hindus are being severely violated. Recent reports from across the state indicate an alarming rise in attacks on the Hindu community, including the killing of Hindus, violent assaults, and the destruction and vandalism of Hindu temples and pandals. This widespread violence and hate-filled acts have left the Hindu community in a state of fear and helplessness," the letter read.

They claimed that the attack on Hindus was carried out with impunity and that the perpetrators have faced no legal action.

"As per numerous reports, including media coverage and eyewitness testimonies, these attacks have been carried out with impunity, and the perpetrators have faced little to no legal action. The law enforcement agencies appear to be either indifferent or complicit in these acts of violence, further exacerbating the suffering of the victims. It is extremely disheartening to witness such blatant human rights violations, especially in a state that prides itself on being a part of the democratic framework of India," the letter read.

The Lawyer for Justice forum highlighted some recent incidents that have sparked widespread concern.

"On 9th March 2025, shops and properties belonging to the Hindu community came under attack at Patikabari bazar in Nawda block in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Few days ago, miscreants belonging to a particular community attacked the Puja Pandal of Maa Chandi and severely injured 10 Hindu devotees using sharp weapons in Dakshin Barbaria village in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal," the letter read.

"On 27th March 2025, a group of miscreants targeted Shops owned by Hindus at Mothabari, Malda District. The shops were attacked and vandalised without any sort of provocation from the shop owners. Only those shops that are owned by the Hindus was being selectively targeted," ," the letter added.

They said that the recent attacks on Hindus in West Bengal have disregarded the right to life, security, and the freedom to practice one's religion.

"The right to life, security, and the freedom to practice one's religion are fundamental human rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India and international human rights conventions. However, the attacks on Hindus in West Bengal have flagrantly disregarded these basic rights. We are also apprehensive that the police may entangle the victims in false cases out of vindictiveness," the letter read.

The Lawyer for Justice forum has urged NHRC to direct an immediate and thorough investigation into the attacks on Hindus and award adequate compensation to the victims.

"Immediately visit the place of incident and also frequently visit in future in case of any such incident, so people of West of Bengal are assured that NHRC will uphold their human rights and law of land will prevail. Direct an immediate and thorough investigation into the attacks on Hindus, the killing of individuals, and the destruction of temples in West Bengal. Award adequate compensation to the victims," the letter read.

"We are confident that the National Human Rights Commission, as the supreme body protecting the rights of citizens in India, will not allow such grave violations to go unchecked. The Hindu community in West Bengal, like all citizens of India, deserves to live with dignity, peace, and security, and it is essential that these fundamental rights are upheld without any compromise," the letter read. (ANI)

