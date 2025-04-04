New Delhi, April 04: A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday night during a routine night training sortie, resulting in the tragic death of Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav. The 28-year-old pilot displayed extraordinary bravery in his final moments by steering the aircraft away from a densely populated area, preventing a major catastrophe. He also ensured the safety of his co-pilot, Manoj Kumar Singh, by ejecting him first before sacrificing his own life.

The crash occurred approximately 12 km from Jamnagar city, near Suvarda village. The Indian Air Force confirmed a technical malfunction in the aircraft during the mission. Despite efforts to recover control, the jet went down. The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the accident. Siddharth’s final act of courage is being hailed as an ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation. Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash in Jamnagar: Pilot Dead, Another Injured After IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Gujarat, Video Surfaces.

Proud of My Son, Says Siddharth Yadav’s Father

#WATCH | Rewri, Haryana | Air Force pilot Siddharth Yadav lost his life in a Jaguar fighter aircraft crash late last night in Jamnagar. His father Sushil Yadav says, "The commanding air officer called last night at around 11 am and informed us about the incident that an aircraft… pic.twitter.com/UXxfHHn0IK — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025

Who Was Siddharth Yadav?

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav hailed from Bhalkhi-Majra village in Rewari, Haryana, and came from a proud lineage of military servicemen. His great-grandfather served in the Bengal Engineers, his grandfather was in the paramilitary, and his father, Sushil Kumar, served in the Indian Air Force before joining LIC. Siddharth was the fourth generation in his family to wear the uniform. Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash in Jamnagar: Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav Saves Lives in Tragic Crash, Diverts Jet From Population; Ensures Fellow Pilot’s Ejection.

A brilliant student, Siddharth cleared the NDA exam in 2016 and trained at the National Defence Academy in Pune. He served the Indian Air Force for two years before being promoted to Flight Lieutenant. His father described him as their only son and a source of immense pride and heartbreak.

Siddharth Yadav Given Final Farewell With Full National Honours

Rewari, Haryana: Martyr Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav was given a final farewell with full national honors in his ancestral village, Bhalaki Majra. His father performed the last rites, while the Air Force paid tribute pic.twitter.com/yoNRO4NC29 — IANS (@ians_india) April 4, 2025

Tragically, Siddharth had recently gotten engaged to a woman from Delhi on March 23, with plans to marry on November 2. He returned to duty on March 31 after spending time with his family.

Siddharth’s co-pilot, Manoj Kumar Singh, survived the crash with a fractured leg and is currently being treated. Siddharth was cremated with full military honours at his native village of Majra Bhalkhi in Rewari district of Haryana today. His heroism will be remembered as a powerful testament to duty and sacrifice.

