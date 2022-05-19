Mathura , May 18 (PTI) Lawyers in the district abstained from work on Wednesday to protest against an Uttar Pradesh government order recommending action against errant lawyers creating lawlessness in district courts.

The order was issued by Praful Kamal, special secretary, Uttar Pradesh government to district magistrates.

The Bar Association of Mathura observed “no court work ” day on Wednesday to protest against the insulting language used in the letter, Ajeet Teharia, president of the Bar Association said.

The letter asks officials to “take cognisance of those lawyers creating lawlessness in courts and ensure appropriate action against them,” Teharia claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)