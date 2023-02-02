Agartala, Feb 2 (PTI) The CPI(M) led Left Front and Congress on Thursday finalised their seat sharing agreement for the February 16 Assembly election, a top Congress leader said.

The seat sharing was arrived at on Thursday, the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers.

The poll understanding was deadlocked after the LF on January 25 announced candidates for 47 seats out of the total 60, leaving only 13 for Congress. The Congress had reacted by fielding candidates in 17 constituencies.

The deadlock was resolved on Thursday after central leaders of the two parties agreed to accept the formula of 47 seats to LF and 13 to the Congress to defeat BJP. Following it the Congress withdrew three of the 17 candidates it had declared. Another Congress candidate had not filed his nomination papers.

“The seat sharing deal between CPI(M) and Congress for the upcoming election was finalised on Thursday, the last day of withdrawal of nominations. All the three Congress leaders, who had submitted nomination papers have withdrawn their papers according to the agreement,” Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha told PTI.

The CPI(M) candidates who had submitted nominations in 13 constituencies before the seat sharing agreement too withdrew their papers, he said.

Senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar said the impasse over the seat adjustment with the Congress has been "neutralised finally" through discussion. “Now we will fight the election jointly to defeat the BJP which has befooled the people and won the last elections”.

Sinha said both parties will campaign jointly to ensure the defeat of the BJP, which has "throttled democracy during the past five years in the state".

Asked, Kar, a CPI(M) state committee member, said it is yet to be decided whether the LF and Cong will campaign jointly but the parties' leaders and workers will help each other locally during canvassing for votes.

To questions about Tipra Motha's decision to go solo, Sinha said it has not fielded any candidate against him in Kailashahar seat and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury, who is contesting from Sabroom.

