Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) The Left Front on Friday decided to field Ishwarchandra Roy of the CPI(M) as its candidate for the by-election to Dhupguri reserved constituency, which is scheduled to be held on September 5.

The seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy on July 25.

The Left Front, which met on Friday, said it decided upon nominating Roy as its candidate for the Dhupguri assembly constituency, reserved for scheduled castes, in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

The CPI(M) had held the seat from 1977 till 2016, when the Trinamool Congress emerged winner.

In the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP had won the seat.

