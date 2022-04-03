Meerut, Apr 3 (PTI) A leopard cub has been found in the Kithor area of the district, officials said on Sunday.

DFO Rajesh Kumar said a person cutting sugarcane crop in a village here spotted the cub around 8 am on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Three Arrested, One Booked From Pimpri Chinchwad for Betting on IPL Match.

Forest officials have taken the animal in its custody, Kumar said, adding that the cub is a female and around a month old.

Pugmarks of the mother have also been found near the area, the DFO said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Citizens Kill Russian Soldiers By Feeding Them Poisoned Cake and Alcohol, Says Report.

Teams have been formed to look for the leopard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)