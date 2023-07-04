Maharajganj (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in the Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

Villagers saw the leopard carcass near the Sonadi temple, which falls under the Chuak forest range, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pushp Kumar K said.

Also Read | HC on Live-In Relationship: Live-In Relationships Cannot Be at Cost of Country’s Social Fabric, Says Allahabad High Court; Denies Protection to Married Woman and Her Lover.

It was not immediately known how the big cat died, he said, adding that the carcass has been sent for post-mortem.

The carcass will be disposed of after the post-mortem in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the officer said.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Chair Virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit Today With Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping in Attendance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)