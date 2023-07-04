Allahabad, July 4: The Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a plea of a married woman who sought protection for her and her lover, alleging threats from her husband. The woman is living with her lover in live-in relationship. Rejecting her petition, the Allahabad High Court observed that live-in relationship cannot be at the cost of the social fabric of the country.

Justice Renu Agarwal, as reported by Live Law, said:"…this Court does not deem it proper to permit the parties to such illegality as tomorrow petitioners may convey that we have sanctified their illicit relations. Live-in-relationship cannot be at the cost of the social fabric of this Country. Directing the police to grant protection to them may indirectly give our assent to such illicit relations." Live-In Relationship Not Recognised Acceptable in Indian Society, Hard for Woman To Live Alone After Break-Up, Says Allahabad High Court.

The judge also made it clear that the court is not against live-in relationships but against illegal relations. In her petition, the married woman informed the court that she is not married to her lover, however, she voluntarily entered into a live-in relationship with him due to the apathetic behaviour of her husband. She had sought police protection alleging that he husband was endangering their lives. Live-In Relationship Does Not Give One License To Post Objectionable Messages and Pictures of Live-In Partner, Says Allahabad High Court.

The counsel for the State opposed the woman's plea and mentioned that a division bench of the HC has already disapproved such acts in the case of Aneeta and another Vs. The state of U.P. and others. During a separate hearing of a case in February, the Allahabad High Court observed that Indian Society, at large, does not recognize such relationships as acceptable.

