Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): A leopard that caused widespread panic on Thursday, in Jaipur's high-security Civil Lines area, was successfully tranquillised and captured following a nearly two-hour rescue operation by the Rajasthan Forest Department.

The big cat was first spotted moving through the highly protected neighbourhood, which houses senior government officials, political leaders, and other VVIPs. As news spread, residents gathered in large numbers despite repeated warnings, complicating the rescue efforts.

Responding swiftly, the Forest Department deployed a specialised rescue team equipped with tranquillising gear and safety apparatus. Security personnel cordoned off the area to prevent public movement while forest officials tracked the leopard's movements through narrow lanes and residential patches.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Shikha Mehra, speaking to ANI, confirmed that the operation concluded without any injuries to residents, officials, or the animal. "Wildlife populations are increasing, and we are taking continuous steps to support their natural propagation. Today, we successfully rescued the leopard without harm to anyone," she said. Mehra urged the public to remain calm and prioritise safety whenever wild animals are sighted in urban spaces. "Immediately inform the department, stay away from the spot, and maintain silence," she added.

The crowding of onlookers, however, posed a challenge for the rescue team as they worked to position tranquiliser shooters and create a safe perimeter. Officials repeatedly appealed to residents to disperse, emphasising that noise and commotion could agitate the animal. Despite these hurdles, the team managed to administer a tranquiliser dose and secure the leopard using standard wildlife rescue protocols.

Forest department officials noted that such incidents have become more frequent as wildlife increasingly strays into expanding urban areas, underscoring the need for public cooperation during rescue operations.

The prompt response of the rescue team and effective crowd management ensured a smooth operation, bringing relief to residents and concluding the morning's unexpected wildlife encounter without incident. (ANI)

