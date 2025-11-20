Dhalai, November 20: A passenger train collided with a pick-up van near SK Para Railway Station in Tripura's Dhalai on Thursday. Multiple deaths have been reported in the fatal collision near the railway station. The visuals from the spot showed a pick-up van that was almost completely crushed on the side of the railway track. Further details awaited.

Nearly a fortnight ago, at least 11 people were killed in a train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. The train accident involving a goods train and a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) local train occurred near the Bilaspur station. Rescue operations have resumed at the accident site. UP Road Accident: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Collision Between E-Rickshaw and Bus in Mau.

Train Collides With Pick-Up Van in Dhalai

#WATCH | Tripura: A passenger train collided with a pickup van near SK Para Railway Station in Dhalai. Deaths reported. More details awaited. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/r62zBGMLEa — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

Earlier this month, six people were killed in a train accident at the Chunar railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)