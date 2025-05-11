New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Buddha Purnima and asked all to adopt his ideals in their lives to contribute in building a peaceful, harmonious and developed Bharat.

The immortal message of non-violence, love and kindness given by Bhagwan Buddha, the embodiment of compassion, is the basic mantra for the welfare of mankind, the president said in a message.

Also Read | PNRA Website Goes Offline: Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority’s Website Currently Unavailable for ‘Maintainance’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

"His ideals strengthen our faith in the eternal values of equality, harmony and social justice. His teachings inspire us to live a life based on morality," Murmu said.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, who was born in Nepal's Lumbini and attained salvation in India's Kushinagar.

Also Read | ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Says Satellites Continuously Working To Ensure Safety and Security of Citizens of India.

"Let us adopt the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives and contribute in building a peaceful, harmonious and developed Bharat," the president said.

Murmu also extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, according to a statement issued by the president's office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)