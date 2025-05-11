New Delhi, May 11: The official website of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) has gone offline due to scheduled maintenance, according to a notice posted on the homepage. The statement clarified that the downtime is temporary and part of planned technical work, with efforts underway to restore access promptly.

While such maintenance may be routine, the timing has raised eyebrows, especially amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The recent escalation along the Line of Control (LoC) has once again put the spotlight on regional stability. India-Pakistan Ceasefire: No Pre or Post-Conditions, Call Initiated by Pakistan; Indus Water Treaty Remains in Abeyance, Says MEA Sources.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours were engaged in military exchanges after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Though neither government has linked the website outage to current tensions, the absence of access to a key nuclear regulatory body during such a volatile period has led to speculation online. India Warns Pakistan Any Future Act of Terror Will Be Considered an ‘Act of War’ and Will Be Responded to Accordingly.

The PNRA plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and regulation of Pakistan’s nuclear infrastructure, making its digital presence particularly important. While it is advisable against jumping to conclusions, the incident underscores how digital infrastructure remains sensitive during geopolitical flashpoints.

Officials from PNRA have not indicated any cyber threat and urge the public to await restoration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).