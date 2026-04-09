Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for the upcoming 100-day intensive campaign under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan.

The campaign, aimed at eradicating drug abuse from the Union Territory, will be marked by a series of high-impact awareness programs. The Lieutenant Governor will flag off a mega "Padyatra" from the MA Stadium, Jammu, on April 11, 2026, followed by a similar large-scale launch in Srinagar during the first week of May.

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The Lieutenant Governor emphasised mass public participation of students and youth, NCC, NSS, Scouts & Guides, volunteers, civil society organisations, political parties, public representatives, and the general public to maximise outreach and awareness.

During a high-level meeting on Thursday, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir stated that the influx of drugs into the Union Territory is part of a larger international conspiracy to jeopardise the future of the youth and called for every section of society to join the fight against the drug menace.

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"The influx of drugs to the UT is part of a larger international conspiracy to jeopardise the future of the youth," said LG Sinha.

Earlier on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the launch of the 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan-100 Days Campaign' at the Convention Centre in Jammu on March 24.

The nationwide initiative, launched by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda, aims to accelerate progress toward TB elimination through intensified, targeted, and technology-driven interventions.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the health department, district administrations, and citizens to ramp up testing, identify TB-sensitive areas, and conduct door-to-door awareness drives. He emphasised that every family must be informed that testing and treatment are free and that full recovery is entirely possible.

"Awareness, I believe, will be our most powerful medicine. Leave no patient behind. Detecting TB is only half the battle. Walking beside a patient through the entire course of treatment and recovery is the real challenge. The Ni-Kshay Mitra programme is precisely that answer. I expect everyone involved to bring their full commitment to it," said Sinha. (ANI)

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