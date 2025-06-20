Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old convict serving a life sentence for the murder of a transgender person was found dead in a bathroom of the Jaipur Central Jail, police said on Friday.

Naresh Mulani alias Nishu, the deceased, had been in the jail since 2022 and was found dead Thursday night, they said.

Police claim Mulani died by suicide, though investigation is on in the matter.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the convict committed suicide while in the bathroom. Other inmates discovered his body and informed the jail authorities," Lal Kothi Police Station SHO Banna Lal said.

Mulani was a native of Bagru Walon Ka Rasta in Jaipur and had been serving time for killing a transgender person in the Nahargarh area.

