Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, mentioning that lifting the last person and bringing them to mainstream development reflects PM Modi's "working approach".

He said that on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, the 'Seva Pakhwada' program is being organised across Maharashtra and the country for the service of common people.

"Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated today, and in Maharashtra, Seva Pandharwada has been organised for the service of common people. Under his leadership, 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line. Lifting the last person and bringing them into the mainstream of development reflects the Prime Minister's working approach," Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra CM emphasised that PM Modi has introduced a new model of governance, depicting the expansion of the economy by uplifting ordinary citizens. He also believed that by 2047, India would surpass US and China to become the world's leading economy.

"Expanding the economy by uplifting ordinary citizens is the new model of governance he has presented before us...In just two years, India will emerge as the third-largest economy, with only America and China ahead of us. But by 2047, we will surpass them as well and become the world's leading economy, making India a fully developed nation," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, and that will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in Dhar, PM Modi said, "... There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey; women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation... Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles. That is why 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters..."

The Prime Minister also launched the state's 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign. (ANI)

