Lucknow, May 4 (PTI) The weather was dry with no large change in day temperatures across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the meteorological department said here.

The day temperatures settled appreciably above normal in Gorakhpur division, below normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Meerut divisions, and normal in the rest, it said.

Also Read | Gold Price Today: 10 Grams of 24-Carat Price Declines by Rs 134 to Rs 50,601, Silver Declines Rs 169 to Rs 62,787 Per Kg.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius in Jhansi and Fatehpur, the weather office said.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Fatehpur at 21.5 degrees Celsius, it added.

Also Read | YouTube Go Will No Longer Be Available for Users From August 2022, Here's Why.

The weather office forecast said very light to light rains or thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places in the eastern part of the state on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)