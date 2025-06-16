Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Monday in six districts of Himachal Pradesh following heavy rainfall in the state.

These districts include Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Chamba, Mandi, and Kangra.

Also Read | India Oil Discovery: Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'India Nears Guyana-Like Major Offshore Oil Discovery in Andaman Sea'.

Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, says, "In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain has been observed at many places in Himachal. Thundershowers have also been recorded at some places. No heat wave conditions have been recorded anywhere."

"Light to moderate rain with thundershowers will be seen in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba, Mandi, Kangra of the North West and parts of south eastern Himachal on June 16-17. We have issued a yellow alert in all these districts. Rain will increase after June 20. Heavy rain may occur at many places on June 21-22. Talking about the monsoon, it is going to cover parts of Central India and East India in the next few days," he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Handmade Kashmiri Silk Carpet to Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Silver Clutch Purse From Andhra Pradesh to His Wife.

With the southwest monsoon expected to arrive in Himachal Pradesh around its normal date of June 25, tourists can expect cooler and greener hills in the coming weeks.

Monsoons are a key indicator that helps analysts gauge the economic outlook of the country's manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

The IMD forecast southwest monsoon rainfall over India to be 106 per cent of the Long Period Average. This projection is more than the 105 per cent forecast in the April update. The long-period average rainfall in India is 868.6 mm.

The state-owned weather office said the country's average rainfall in the month of June is most likely to be above normal (>108 per cent of the Long Period Average).

IMD will issue the July rainfall forecast in the last week of June. The country has received excess rainfall so far this season.

The monsoon has onset early on two occasions during the past five years --2022 and 2024. In 2022 and 2024, the monsoon onset was May 29 and May 30, as per IMD data. IMD has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards.

The monsoon has onset early on two occasions during the past five years --2022 and 2024. In 2022 and 2024, the monsoon onset was May 29 and May 30, as per IMD data. IMD has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards.

IMD's operational forecasts of the monsoon onset date over Kerala during the past 20 years (2005-2024) were correct except in 2015. Forecast verification for the recent 5 years (2020-2024) is in the table below.

Above-normal monsoon rains help farmers to sow more crops this Kharif season, which bodes well for the overall agriculture sector. Agriculture is the mainstay source of livelihoods for millions of Indians. Traditionally, Indian agriculture, especially the Kharif season, relies heavily on monsoon rainfall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)