Banda (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) A 20-year-old man and two boys were killed after being struck by lightning in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Shiv Pujan Pal, Kamlesh Pal (12) and Vinod Pal (8) were grazing their cattle in the jungle when the incident took place, Circle Officer (CO) Siyaram said.

All the three suffered serious burns and were rushed to government hospital where they died during treatment, the CO said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

