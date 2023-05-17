Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a core committee meeting on Wednesday where discussions were held regarding the strengthening of the party organisation.

Speaking to reporters, NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, "The way the change happened in Karnataka, the same change can happen in Maharashtra also, it was discussed in this context".

Mahesh Tapase told the reporters that the discussions were done towards strengthening the booth level of the party organisation.

"Jayaprakash Dandegaonkar, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the NCP, has been given the responsibility of disclosing the party's district president and taluka president election program in Maharashtra. Dilip Walse Patil has been appointed for the elections under the party for Mumbai," he said.

Mahesh Tapase added, "One booth 20 youth will be implemented for strengthening the party organisation at the booth level. A camp of workers should also be organized at the departmental level. The composition of the booth committee will be completed in two months. On June 10, the 25th Foundation Day of NCP will be celebrated in Ahmednagar".

Earlier in the day, former CM Uddhav Thackeray also presided over a Shiv Sena (UBT) meeting.

After the meeting, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra legislative council Amadas Danve told the media that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be holding a grand convention of Shiv Sainiks on June 18 in Worli. (ANI)

