New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will move to Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's rejection of his bail plea, informed the legal team of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

The Delhi HC rejected his bail plea in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case alleging corruption in the implementation of the previous liquor policy in the national capital.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denied bail to Sisodia and said that the AAP leader is a powerful person and there is the possibility of him influencing the witnesses.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 and is presently in Judicial custody. His bail plea was rejected by the trial Court on March 31.

The trial Court while dismissing Sisodia's bail plea said, "The court is not inclined to release him on bail at this stage of investigation of the case as his release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation and will also seriously hamper the progress".

Sisodia was arrested by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Earlier, the trial court noted that the former Delhi Deputy CM had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but he had failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation, thus, failing to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which allegedly surfaced against him during the investigation. (ANI)

