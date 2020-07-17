Noida (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A liquor trafficker was arrested after a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida on Friday night, officials said.

While he was injured in the shootout, his associate managed to escape, the officials said.

Also Read | BJP Councillor Deepika Rani Beats Civic Body Employee With Slipper During Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan Board Meeting, Video Goes Viral.

Around 18 cartons of liquor meant to be sold in Haryana were recovered from their Honda City car when they were intercepted near a jungle in Greater Noida by the officials of the Ecotech I police station, a senior officer said.

"The accused had opened fire on the police team but one of them, later identified as Deepak, got injured while his partner managed to escape. Eighteen cartons of liquor were found in the car. It was meant to be sold in the villages here illegally as the alcohol is labelled for Haryana only,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch, Three Indian Civilians Killed.

Singh said Deepak, a native of Meerut district, has earlier also been arrested for liquor smuggling and sentenced to jail. He suffered bullet injuries on his leg during the gunfight and was taken to the district hospital for treatment, the officer added.

An illegal firearm along with ammunition was seized from his possession, while combing operation has been launched for his accomplice, the police said.

Further proceedings were being carried out at the Ecotech I police station, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)