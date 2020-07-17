Jammu, July 17: Nearly a week after Pakistan reportedly resorted to unprovoked shelling in Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir, the western neighbour violated ceasefire in the same region on Friday. At least three civilians were reported to be killed in firing from across the border, whereas, one local was left injured.

The ceasefire, according to the Indian forces, was violated by their Pakistani counterparts at 9:20 pm. They resorted to unprovoked firing in Gulpur sector of Poonch, an official said, adding that the Indian Army has launched a stiff retaliation. 2 Civilians Were Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar on July 8.

Update by ANI

#UPDATE Three civilians dead & one injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gulpur Sector of Poonch district: Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Poonch. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/5vaFoIoIoe — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Shortly after the ceasefire violation was reported, a senior officer confirmed the civilian casualties on Indian side. "Three civilians dead and one injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gulpur Sector of Poonch district," said Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Poonch.

Till June this year, the ceasefire has been violated by Pakistan by more than 2,000 times, a senior official was reported as saying in the past month. A total of 2,027 cases of unprovoked firing were recorded, marking an increase of 69 percent as compared to the same period last year.

