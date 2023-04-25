Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): The locals in Tawang expressed joy after 254 4G mobile towers were dedicated to the public in the northeastern state by the joint effort of the government of India and Arunachal Pradesh.

The mobile towers will cover 336 villages and benefit thousands of residents in the state.

While talking to ANI, a local, Tashi Yangchin said, "There are a lot of benefits. It helps students in studying and in communication too. We'll get to know what is happening around the world. Students can now contact their friends very easily."

Another local, Tashi said, "After the start of internet in border villages, the internet will provide many benefits. Specificaly, during covid times, internet is much need."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his happiness over the installation of 254 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan were present during the launch event.

The beneficiaries shall be able to access to high-speed network connectivity to residents living in remote parts across the state.

Separately, over 1,310 Gram Panchayats have been connected with optical fibre under Bharat Net scheme and over 1,156 more mobile towers have been planned to bring digital inclusion.

The 5G services have been recently launched in Itanagar and shall be extended to other areas. Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country in October 2022.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Khandu said since 2014, there has been an infrastructural change in his state which has resulted in a transformation. Digital inclusion has helped in removing corruption and e-governance, he said. (ANI)

