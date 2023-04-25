New Delhi, April 25: A 30-year-old man committed suicide inside a hotel room in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, a police official said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Md Amir, a resident of the city's Mohalla Qabristan. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fearing Scolding Over Ice Cream, Girl Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself in Kanpur.

The incident came to light on Monday after the Karol Bagh police station received a PCR call regarding a suicide. The official said that a police team reached Hotel Golden Deluxe and found the victim hanging from the ceiling fan. The room was inspected by the Crime team. IIT Madras Student Dies by Suicide, Fourth Case This Year.

"Family members were informed. Preliminary enquiry further revealed that the deceased was married in January. The body has been shifted to mortury for post-mortem," said the official. As per police, prima-facie, it appears a case of suicide. "We have initiated proceedings under section 174 CrPC," said the official.

