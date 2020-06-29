Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) The Locust Warning Organization is continuously trying to control the locust attacks in many border districts of Rajasthan, officials said on Monday.

The teams are engaged in controlling measures with drones also being used in the work, they said.

According to a spokesperson, the subordinate offices of Locust Warning Organization in Jodhpur carried out locust control work in Barmer, Bikaner,

Nagaur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar and Ajmer districts of Rajasthan.

A total of 40 vehicles, 92 tractor-mounted sprayers, 10 fire brigades and six drones are being used by the organisation in this work, he said.

