New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned after the first phase of Budget session concluded on Saturday and the House will reconvene at 4 pm on March 8 after recess.

Ahead of the conclusion of the first phase, Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Regarding the COVID-19 norms for the second the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Before the session begins, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit together for discussions. Discussions are held with Parliamentary Affairs Ministry too. After that, we will make the decision. It will be in accordance with the situation at that time."

The bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who made her concluding remarks on the Budget discussion in Lok Sabha on Saturday, took a dig at former Congress president and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi while the Opposition raised objection to the politicisation of the Budget reply.

She accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of creating "fake" narratives on various issues and said that the Wayanad MP is probably becoming the "doomsday man of India". (ANI)

