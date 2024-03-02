New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Another round of the BJP's central election committee meeting for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in the next week, according to the sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) will be held on March 5, 6 and 7 to finalise candidates' names for the rest of the seats regarding the Lok Sabha elections, the sources told ANI.

The Central Election Committee Meeting will be held at the party headquarters in Delhi.

"There will be another rounds of CEC on March 5,6 and 7 to discuss and decide the names of the candidates on rest of the seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," the party's top source said on Saturday.

The source further said that the party will deliberate on the candidates' list decided in the last meet.

"There will be three more rounds of CEC to discuss on rest of the seats. Few names that were discussed in last meeting will be discussed again in these rounds. BJP is a dedicated party, each and every seat is important hence deep discussion is important," the source said.

First round of BJP CEC was held on Thursday at BJP headquarter, Delhi. The meeting focused on discussing Lok Sabha election seats across approximately 17 states. During the meeting, decisions were made regarding over 155 seats. First list of BJP candidates is supposed to come today or by tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Chief Ministers, State Presidents, In-charges, Co-Incharges, and Election In-charges of various states were present in the last meeting.

Sources indicated that the announcement of the names of 4-5 candidates from Telangana could be made soon.

Three current MPs G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Arvind Dharmapuri may also get tickets again.

Discussions were held with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the names of candidates in the meeting.

Discussions were also held on the names of candidates with BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand.

BJP sources said that the names of candidates from Assam were discussed in the meeting, in which all Lok Sabha seats were filled with leaders from Assam.

BJP will contest on eleven seats in Assam and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal could contest from Dibrugarh, while State Minister Rameshwar Teli could be sent to the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

