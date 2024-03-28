Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party on Thursday unveiled its list of prominent campaigners slated to bolster the party's electoral prospects in Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha polls. The list also includes jailed party leader Mohammed Azam Khan among the star campaigners.

The list includes the names of 40 leaders who will be star campaigners for the party in the state.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachhan, Dimple Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav are among the star campaigners.

Farmer leaders Tejendra Singh Virk and Harendra Tau from the 2019-2020 protest are among the Samajwadi Party's star campaigners list.

Recently, the Janvadi Party (Socialist) severed ties with the Samajwadi Party on Saturday amid the differences between the alliance partners.

Announcing the decision, founder and national president of the Janvadi Party (Socialist), Sanjay Chauhan said, "There was a dispute between the Janvadi Party (Socialist) and the Samajwadi Party over the distribution of seats."

This comes days after the Samajwadi Party split with the Kurmi OBC-based Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Friday announced its three candidates for the bypolls, which will be held on four assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has nominated Avadhesh Kumar Verma to run for the Dadraul seat, Rakesh Yadav for Gainsari, and Vijay Singh Gond for Dudhi. This information was shared from the Samajwadi Party's headquarters in Lucknow.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.

The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

