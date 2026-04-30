Keeway V302C Price in India, Features and Specifications

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Keeway India has officially expanded its motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the 2026 V302C cruiser. The latest iteration of the low-slung, neo-retro motorcycle retains its distinctive silhouette while introducing updated aesthetic choices to the Indian market. This refresh is aimed at maintaining the model's appeal in the small-capacity cruiser segment by combining its established design identity with new customisation options for enthusiasts.

The 2026 update focuses on a visual refresh, headlined by the introduction of a new paint scheme that complements the existing colour palette. While the core design remains unchanged, the motorcycle continues to offer a premium belt-driven transmission and a V-twin engine configuration, which remain rare features in this displacement category. Beyond the aesthetic tweaks, the cruiser maintains its accessible ergonomics and hardware package designed for both urban commutes and highway cruising. KTM 390 Duke, KTM 390 Adventure Get New 350cc Variants in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

2026 Keeway V302C Specifications and Features

The 2026 Keeway V302C is powered by a 298 cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that produces 29.5 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a segment-distinctive belt-driven transmission. The chassis features a traditional telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by a dual-channel ABS system. The motorcycle is equipped with cast alloy wheels, a 15-litre fuel tank, and retains its characteristic low seat height. 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price, Features and Specifications.

2026 Keeway V302C Price in India

The 2026 Keeway V302C has been launched in India at a price of INR 4.22 lakh (ex-showroom). This new pricing represents a slight adjustment from its previous retail price of Rs. 4.29 lakh, following earlier temporary price reductions. The motorcycle is now available in three colour options: a new Yellow shade, alongside the existing Red and Black paint schemes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Keeway Motorcycles). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).