Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urged the youth to commit themselves to the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by creating employment opportunities.

Stressing that the new India has a lot of potential with immense opportunities in various fields, he exhorted the youth to be trailblazers in research and innovation to achieve the resolve of a developed India by 2047.

Birla made these observations while speaking at the 26th Convocation of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune, where he was the Chief Guest.

Noting that Indian youth are already leading the world with their knowledge, capabilities and wisdom, he mentioned that even the developed countries' prosperity is an outcome of the contributions of the Indian youth in those countries.

Stating that the new India is marching on the path of prosperity with new opportunities, Birla opined that the youth of India, instead of looking towards the developed countries for their future, should focus on directing their talent and energy to make India a developed country by 2047.

Mentioning that the Indian youth have the power to provide solutions to global challenges, he observed that India, powered by the knowledge, wisdom, and capabilities of the youth, will lead the world in providing emerging solutions to the global challenges.

He exhorted the youth to dream big, work hard and become active partners in the country's prosperity. Education would be deemed to be successful when its benefits improve the lives of the poor, the marginalised and the last person in the society, he added.

Referring to India's journey during the last 75 years, Birla noted that India's successful journey as a democracy inspires the world. The World is looking towards India to promote the democratic spirit in other countries, he observed.

Birla mentioned Maharashtra's glorious history, saying that it is the land of many struggles and social and spiritual revolution.

Referring to Veer Shivaji, Jyotiba Phule, and Savitribai Phule, he noted that these personalities had played an important role in shaping the history of India, and they will continue to be our inspiration for the years to come.

On this occasion, Birla gave away certificates and prizes to the successful students of Bharati Vidyapeeth. (ANI)

